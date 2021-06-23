Cancel
Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 12 days ago

Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from a flight in Texas — this after allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the situation tell us … the “Arrow” star was escorted off a Delta flight Monday in Austin around 3 PM, following a shouting match with his wife, Cassandra Jean.

www.foxbangor.com
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Amell
Person
Cassandra Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendant#The Atx Tv Festival
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Stephen Amell Releases Statement Following Flight Incident

Stephen Amell has released a statement following his removal from a flight in Texas after getting into an alleged altercation with his wife. TMZ reported that Stephen Amell had been forcibly removed from the flight after “screaming at his wife” in a plane full of passengers. Sources have said that...
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

'Arrow' star Stephen Amell addresses report he was kicked off a flight

Arrow star Stephen Amell is speaking out after reports that he was kicked off a flight following an argument with his wife. “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA,” the actor explained on Twitter. “I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Admits Getting Kicked Off Delta Flight for Screaming at His Wife

Delta Airlines has had an array of passenger incidents over the last month, but few have come as close as one involving Arrow star Stephen Amell. The actor admitted on Twitter Wednesday that a fight with his wife led to him getting kicked off his Monday flight from Austin to Los Angeles. “I let my emotions get the better of me,” he wrote. “End of story.” The actor was in town for the ATX Television Festival and planned to head out Monday when, on the flight, he allegedly screamed at his wife, TMZ reports. When flight attendants asked him to calm down, he refused, leading to him being escorted off the flight by an air marshal and three attendants. His wife and her friends then flew to L.A. without him. Amell wrote on Twitter that he booked a Southwest Airlines flight two hours later and traveled home. “Must be a slow news cycle,” he wrote.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
NFLPopculture

Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.
Combat SportsComicBook

Stephen Amell Teases Completion Of Heels, Reveals Why Showrunner Hasn't Shown Him Finished Episodes

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.
