Jenn Harley Losing Business Deals Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Jenn Harley’s side hustles on Instagram are evaporating faster than her neighbors can call 911 on her … and it all stems from her domestic violence arrest. A rep for Bellesa — a sex toy and porn company that caters to women — tells TMZ … the company’s cutting all ties with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-GF, saying it’s appalled by the news she allegedly pointed a gun at her new BF, dropped the n-word and threatened to kill him.