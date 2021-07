Check out the new Goodison mural dedicated to Big Dunc and Howard Kendall. [EFC]. “For me, it’s about continuing to perform for the nation game in, game out, every time I get called upon. I want to be the best version of myself I can be to give us the best opportunity to win football matches...Germany are a top side. We know the quality they have. It’s about us being prepared to be the best we can be on that day,” says Jordan Pickford before England’s clash against Germany tomorrow. [EFC]