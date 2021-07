Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in 2020 on the field and through a fantasy football perspective, resulting in a quick star turn for the former Notre Dame golden-domer. Quickly, Claypool became a guy teams had to try and take away, and those playing fantasy football tried to get their hands on any way that they could. Though he fell off down the stretch and became less and less of a threat on the field and nearly unplayable in fantasy football, CBS Sports believes the second-year Steelers’ wide receiver is a fantasy football sleeper for the 2021 season.