ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome recovery

Osteoporosis is a very common and dangerous condition which is characterized by the body having too much bone loss or making too little bone, or both. About 54 million Americans have osteoporosis, and studies show that one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to this condition. Osteoporosis means “porous bone”, which under a microscope, a healthy bone looks like honeycomb. However, when osteoporosis happens, the holes and spaces in the honeycomb are larger than they should be. These bone have lost density or mass and do not contain normal tissue structure. As you may know, when bones become weaker and less dense, they are more likely to break.