Our society is one of the wealthiest in the world while the average annual income of our planet is a little more than $2,500 a year! As a result of our wealth, many Christians in the U. S. struggle to live in a way that is rich toward God. This struggle brings specific temptations that must be understood in order to be resisted. The apostle Paul gave seven rules for rich living in 1 Timothy 6:17-19. The following principles will help Christians who are rich in earthly goods be rich in heavenly wealth as well.