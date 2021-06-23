Cancel
Boris Johnson

Transport select committee chair backs industry ahead of Day of Action

By Ian Taylor
Travel Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chair of Parliament’s transport select committee told the sector “don’t let MPs off the hook” as he backed this week’s Travel Day of Action. Conservative MP Huw Merriman urged the sector to turn out in large numbers to lobby Parliament on Wednesday, telling Abta’s Travel Matters conference on Tuesday, “Come and give us what for” as he highlighted the questions he has posed to Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel.

travelweekly.co.uk
