Transport select committee chair backs industry ahead of Day of Action

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson to maintain the mandatory requirement to wear face coverings on public transport in place beyond 19 July.The prime minister is expected to announce later on Monday that masks will no longer be required from the final step of England’s road map out of lockdown in two weeks’ time.But Mr Khan believes masks must be required beyond so-called “freedom day” – saying they would give all Londoners “confidence” to travel on Transport for London (TfL) network safely.“Today the mayor has had discussions with the TfL commissioner, and both are clear that the simplest...