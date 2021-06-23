Everything New on Amazon Prime in July 2021

Amazon, J.D. Payne, and Patrick McKay locking in the final cast for their The Lord of the Rings prequel series wasn't the only news the project made this week- though we're pretty sure it wishes it was. On Friday, the New Zealand Herald published a report claiming that "at least three" stunt workers have been seriously injured during production on the first season. The report went on to allege that two of those injuries required surgery and that neither of those instances was "proactively reported" to New Zealand's workplace health and safety regulator, WorkSafe. Now, Amazon Studios is pushing back on those reports in a statement that was released to the New Zealand Herald and Variety. "Amazon Studios takes the health, physical and emotional welfare of our cast and crew extremely seriously," said an Amazon Studios spokesperson in the release. "As a top priority, the production team continues to be in full compliance with the mandated WorkSafe New Zealand Safety and Security government regulations. Any allegation or report that activities on set are unsafe or outside of regulations are completely inaccurate."