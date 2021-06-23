Cancel
Everything New on Amazon Prime in July 2021

One of the biggest movies of July won’t be in theaters. It’s The Tomorrow War, a Chris Pratt sci-fi action film about a former soldier who’s drafted to fight in a future war against alien invaders. The movie cost a fortune to make and was originally scheduled to be distributed by Paramount. Then the pandemic struck, and Paramount sold the movie to Amazon, who are premiering it on July 2 exclusively on their Prime Video service.

Entertainment
Technology
TV & Videos
Movies
Sydney
Amazon
Egypt
Movies

Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego and Luis Zahera, among others.
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
Netflix: Coming and Leaving in July

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in July. Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 —...
Lord Of The Rings

Is well on its way to becoming one of the most expensive TV shows of all time, with start-up costs, combined with the budget of the show’s first season (of a proposed five), expected to price out at $465 million. But a new report from The New Zealand Herald, the country’s largest newspaper, suggests that there may be problems on the set of the series, with at least one stunt performer alleging that they were subjected to unsafe practices while filming.
A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
Is 'Independence Day' On Netflix? Where To Watch 'Independence Day'

Independence Day is a classic sci-fi action film about an unexpected aerial attack on the earth by an alien lifeforce gone wrong. It’s a movie that’s just about as patriotic as you can get. Also, who doesn’t want to see Will Smith punch an alien in the head or Bill Pullman give his rousing speech, especially today?
Lord of the Rings: Amazon Studios Pushes Back on Reports of Unsafe Set

Amazon, J.D. Payne, and Patrick McKay locking in the final cast for their The Lord of the Rings prequel series wasn't the only news the project made this week- though we're pretty sure it wishes it was. On Friday, the New Zealand Herald published a report claiming that "at least three" stunt workers have been seriously injured during production on the first season. The report went on to allege that two of those injuries required surgery and that neither of those instances was "proactively reported" to New Zealand's workplace health and safety regulator, WorkSafe. Now, Amazon Studios is pushing back on those reports in a statement that was released to the New Zealand Herald and Variety. "Amazon Studios takes the health, physical and emotional welfare of our cast and crew extremely seriously," said an Amazon Studios spokesperson in the release. "As a top priority, the production team continues to be in full compliance with the mandated WorkSafe New Zealand Safety and Security government regulations. Any allegation or report that activities on set are unsafe or outside of regulations are completely inaccurate."
Blu-Ray Review: 'Shrek 20th Anniversary' 4K Ultra HD

This may be hard to believe, but the movie Shrek was released 20 years ago! I really can’t believe it. I remember seeing it in the theaters (I worked at a movie theater at the time), but it just doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. Time flies when you’re having fun. The part that might be hard to believe is I don’t think I have watched Shrek in nearly as long. I remember liking it but just never got around to buying it or anything.
The Tomorrow War Review: An Enjoyable Mess

The Tomorrow War won’t win any awards or get any praise for being an amazing, original sci-fi movie. However, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t enjoyable. It gives you action, drama, suspense, and some wonderful characters to fall in love with. Despite its flaws, you’ll walk away being entertained. Aside...
Want to save money? Cancel one of your TV streaming subscriptions

Last year -- in the pursuit of entertainment while stuck indoors -- you might've subscribed to more streaming services. Netflix, for example, experienced record growth during the first few months of the pandemic (thanks, Tiger King). But now the world is slowly opening back up and more people are getting vaccinated. You may be looking to save some cash because -- if we're honest -- you really don't need to pay for every streaming service, especially when there are already many free TV streaming and movie streaming services available, and even options to replace every paid streaming service with a free one.
An Epic Benedict Cumberbatch Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Nobody’s going to argue that Sherlock will always be remembered as the breakout role of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s career, with the huge success of the global phenomenon catapulting him into the limelight and launching him straight in the direction of Hollywood stardom. Martin Freeman has also done pretty well for himself...
'The Wheel Of Time' Release Date, episodes, Cast, Trailer | Amazon Original Prime Video TV Series

After astonishing and hooking up with the fans of the fantasy genre for a very long time, ‘The Wheel Of Time’ is coming to Amazon Prime and it’s time to get the frenzy of Game Of Thrones. The story of The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and then gets onto a dangerous journey with five young men and women, one of whom will be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
Toronto's West End Transformed Into NYC For A New Amazon Prime Horror Show (PHOTOS)

It's a busy summer for filming in Toronto, and The Junction is among the newest production spots in the city. The west-end neighbourhood was transformed into a slice of New York City this past weekend to film the pilot for The Horror of Dolores Roach, a series coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on a 2018 Gimlet Media podcast, described as a "macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest."
23 Movies and TV Shows That Capture the Realities of Parenthood

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world, but it’s also one of the most fulfilling. The connection between parents and children can often be fraught, beautiful, silly, and everything in between. And sometimes it takes villages of friends and family to make parenting an easier and more beautiful experience.