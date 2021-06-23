CRT: Pictures can be deceiving
In the editorial “Witch Hunt Comes Up Empty,” the question was presented regarding the children pictorially displayed: “Do they look like indoctrinated robots to you?”. How ludicrous! Mere appearances cannot reveal whether individuals have been indoctrinated with certain ideologies. In order to determine whether children have been indoctrinated, one would have to assess the worldview of those children through questioning, and not by physical appearances.cdapress.com