Coeur D'alene, ID

CRT: Pictures can be deceiving

Coeur d'Alene Press
 12 days ago

In the editorial “Witch Hunt Comes Up Empty,” the question was presented regarding the children pictorially displayed: “Do they look like indoctrinated robots to you?”. How ludicrous! Mere appearances cannot reveal whether individuals have been indoctrinated with certain ideologies. In order to determine whether children have been indoctrinated, one would have to assess the worldview of those children through questioning, and not by physical appearances.

Rush, gulp, steps in to the CRT ballywhack

It sounded like the right thing to do — I mean, all the cool kids are doing it. And, as a super-hip, mod, groovy and sick individual I think it is my duty to follow the herd, to swim upstream with the salmon to their death, to boldly go where everyone else has already trodden. Let’s talk about this thing everyone is yelling about.
Inside My Turn: America’s soul and CRT

Do souls exist? They are intangible, unquantifiable, and the closest thing that modern science acknowledges is our own body’s individual bioelectric field. Yet, any one of us can intuit when a person around us is soul-sick. Their very essence seems trammeled by a depression that transforms every aspect of their being. Most of us also viscerally react when in the presence of genuine evil. While we may not be able to empirically analyze the soul, we each are wired by evolution and blessed by God to instinctively detect when another’s soul is troubled.
LETTER: CRT column attempt to frighten

Dave Ball's June 20 op-ed was another of his radical attempts to frighten by accusation. He used the term Marxism to describe Critical Race Theory (CRT), the examination of racism that is codified in our country’s education, housing and criminal justice systems. Marxism is a term that sometimes scares people because it sounds ominous, but is fundamentally an economic not racial concept. His use of this term is misleading and his rhetoric is unnecessarily inflammatory. It is not, as he suggests, evil and about “white privilege” or teaching people to hate each other, but asks us to consider American history and what role people and institutions played in establishing the practices of exclusion and disadvantage, and there are plenty of well-known examples. Consider our former president whose family companies have a long history of housing discrimination and refusal to rent to whom they termed “welfare recipients.” There are no alternative facts about the imbalance in opportunities that have existed.
The Myth of a Majority-Minority America

In recent years, demographers and pundits have latched on to the idea that, within a generation, the United States will inevitably become a majority-minority nation, with nonwhite people outnumbering white people. In the minds of many Americans, this ethno-racial transition betokens political, cultural, and social upheaval, because a white majority has dominated the nation since its founding. But our research on immigration, public opinion, and racial demography reveals something quite different: By softening and blurring racial and ethnic lines, diversity is bringing Americans together more than it is tearing the country apart.
Socrates, CRT and barbershop philosophy

The Barbershop: What’s up Socrates, how you doing? I knew you were due for a cut and was hoping you’d come through today ‘cause we been talking about some things all day and some of these Brothas asked, “When is Socrates coming thru,?” ‘cause they wanted to hear from you on a couple of things.
EDITORIAL: CRT opinions unwarranted

The articles in The Press recently, concerning what is going to be taught or not taught in our public schools about Critical Race Theory have been disappointing and sad. This is a very serious conversation that is taking place all across the country. It seems that the articles have been more “heat than light.”
COUNTERPOINT | CRT = 'truth of America"

When I received the call asking if I would write a column as a counterpoint to critical race theory (CRT), I was flabbergasted. My friends and colleagues Dr. Louis and Heatherlyn Hoffman had been over to my house the weekend before celebrating my birthday and one of the dinner table topics was critical race theory!
The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.
Don't be afraid of CRT

There are many things in life today that seem scary or threatening, but Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not one of them. CRT does not advocate for the downfall of our way of life. It is not a political movement, and it is not inspired by Marxism. CRT does not argue that all white people are racist, nor does it seek to divide people of different races.
Stevie Wonder leaves the country that has failed him

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana. In an interview with longtime TV personality and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Wonder said that he plans to leave the United States because of the abundance of racial discrimination and hatred within the nation. “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children...
Shameful CRT ban

Many years ago when I was in grade school, a weekly or monthly current event paper would portray our country as the winner of all wars and one that never made mistakes. I was confused because my Sunday school lessons taught me that good men and women in the Bible made mistakes and sometimes lost battles.
CRT confuses collective and individual rights

Several times recently, The Day has published articles and opinions attempting to diminish or distort the serious impact of Critical Race Theory, or CRT, on public education, including: "A new strawman, but same old tactic" (June 10), "Critical race theory has proved divisive. What is it?" (June 20), and "Critical race theory issue takes over meeting" (June 25).
CRT reverses Rev. King's dream

The analysis of Critical Race Theory in last week’s Eagle was concise, elegant, and precisely backward. Classifying all white people as oppressors and all other skin hues as victimized underdogs, reverses Reverend King’s dream by calling for men to always be judged by the color of their skin and never by the content of their character. Regarding this as an indelible trait imbuing a permanent aura of white privilege or superiority renders it both hopeless and inescapable.
Letter to the editor: CRT is propanda

I have no direct knowledge of how Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being applied locally. However, I have received from family and friends in the educational field elsewhere in the nation a good deal of information in this regard. At best, I would describe it as Drano being poured into the minds of our children so as to rot their brains and blind their thinking.
Ben Shapiro: Movement Against CRT Is Deeply Necessary

According to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never — ever — pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation’s institutions of power. According to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a “creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking.” According to CNN’s Bakari Sellers, CRT is just “America’s history.” According to The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent “us from learning our history.”
CRT divides world into oppressors and oppressed

Besides the COVID-related battle over reopening public schools, no other education topic has fomented greater concern among parents than the indoctrination going on in the nation’s classrooms. There are strategies, however, to combat this trend. From critical race theory, which divides the world into race-based oppressors and oppressed, to anti-capitalism...