CRT: Pictures can be deceiving

Dave Ball's June 20 op-ed was another of his radical attempts to frighten by accusation. He used the term Marxism to describe Critical Race Theory (CRT), the examination of racism that is codified in our country’s education, housing and criminal justice systems. Marxism is a term that sometimes scares people because it sounds ominous, but is fundamentally an economic not racial concept. His use of this term is misleading and his rhetoric is unnecessarily inflammatory. It is not, as he suggests, evil and about “white privilege” or teaching people to hate each other, but asks us to consider American history and what role people and institutions played in establishing the practices of exclusion and disadvantage, and there are plenty of well-known examples. Consider our former president whose family companies have a long history of housing discrimination and refusal to rent to whom they termed “welfare recipients.” There are no alternative facts about the imbalance in opportunities that have existed.