Elections

GRANT: The rest of the story

Coeur d'Alene Press
 12 days ago

Brent Regan wants you to believe the sky is falling. He complained about CTCL (Center for Tech and Civic Life) grant funds that he hints influence elections. The CTCL requirements Ada County and others had to follow was to restrict funds to election needs like hiring staff, purchasing mail-in ballot processing equipment, and similar items. Failure to use the funds for those purposes will result in losing the grant. Brent didn’t bother to put that in his letter.

State
Idaho State
