ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cooper Prohaska, Timbers North FC

Prohaska, a rising junior at Coeur d'Alene High, had a team-high six goals and also had one assist in leading the Timbers North FC 2005 boys soccer team to a runner-up finish in the U16 division at the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup last week in Salt Lake City. “As a center forward, your main job is to get in front of the goal and score goals. Cooper did that last week; he positioned himself well and put the ball in the back of the net, exactly what we needed," Timbers coach Mike Thompson said.