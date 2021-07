Comedian Bill Maher claims some liberals are guilty of not admitting the progress that the United States has made on race and gender relations. “If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote, and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have #Progressophobia, and you should adjust your mask because it is covering your eyes,” Maher said in a tweet containing a video segment from Friday’s episode of his HBO show Real Time.