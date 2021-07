The Toyota GR 86 isn't even on sale yet in the United States, yet we're already seeing tuned and restyled versions coming from the usual suspects out of Japan. The latest one is a product of SARD, a tuner and racing outfit specializing in Toyota products. The company is probably most recognizable to Americans as the creator of some race versions of the Toyota Supra in various versions of the Gran Turismo series of PlayStation games. One part of SARD's business even works on Toyota-powered powerboats. This GR 86, however, is a product of the company's street tuning arm, and the result looks a bit like a baby Lexus LFA.