Through the years agriculture, conservation and overall land management has gone through phases with each phase having its buzzwords, promoters, detractors, research objectives — well, you get the point. Some promoters will always feel like they’ve just unleashed the silver bullet to cure all the planet’s woes. Spoiler alert, none of them have! For the most part each phase has brought some improvements and certainly more tools for farmers, ranchers, and land managers to consider and use. But no one is the cure all panacea that will work for everyone.