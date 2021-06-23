Debra Lou Frazier (Harden), 66, died on June 5 from a burn accident at her home near Sequim, Washington. She was born in Moses Lake and graduated from high school there in 1972. She was the daughter of longtime Moses Lake residents, the late Arno and Betty Harden. After studying at Central Washington State University, she worked as an exercise therapist and traveled widely. In recent years, she cared for her husband, Pete Frazier, who died in 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her son Ted Carvo, her sister Mary Bernard, her brother Blaine Harden and a granddaughter.