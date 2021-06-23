Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Brett Lee Steele

Columbia Basin Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Lee Steele, surveyor, party chief and longtime resident of Moses Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. Brett was born on Aug. 27, 1960, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Alan and Neva Steele. He was the third of four siblings. They moved to Bridgeport, Washington, when Brett was 3. His father Alan went to school at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, receiving his LS in surveying. His mother Neva was a full-time mother, secretary and plat drafter, helping with the survey business. Brett started learning the survey profession at a young age. He grew up learning how to work hard and had a good work ethic that he carried with him throughout his life.

