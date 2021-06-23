Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

MLSD names new director of special services

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 12 days ago

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District has named a Minnesota educator to be the district’s new director of special services, which is responsible for overseeing the district’s special education programs.

According to a press release, the MLSD has named Carolyne Zieske, the current assistant director of student support services in the Stillwater School District in Stillwater, Minnesota, to the position following the naming of Kevin Peterson as the MLSD’s new executive director of student support and continuous improvement.

Peterson succeeds Dave Balcom, who retired earlier this year as the MLSD’s director of student services.

“I am excited for this opportunity to not only serve the Moses Lake School District, but also to move into the community,” Zieske said in a press release, noting she was excited to move to the Pacific Northwest given her son is set to start college in Seattle this fall.

The MLSD also announced it named Samantha Burgess as assistant director of special services. Burgess has taught in the district for more than seven years, including four as a K-5 special education resource room teacher.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
