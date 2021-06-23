11 garden teepees to bring a festival feel home this summer

Today we’re visiting with Sid Raisch. We garden at the historic Dawson House in Hillsboro, Ohio. Our family moved to this 1890s home eleven years ago. There was really no historically significant landscape here then. There were some overgrown badly placed yews (Taxus sp., Zones 5–9), some rather poor white lilacs (Syringa vularis, Zones 3–7), and a half-dozen aged sugar maples (Acer saccharum, Zones 3–8) from the original landscape that had been poorly pruned and were suffering wounds and aged condition. Previous owners made some efforts with new plantings that became part of the current garden whether transplanted or encouraged to flourish in place. Over our time we’ve lost several of the original big maples and have planted many new futures with scarlet oak (Quercus coccinea, Zones 4–9), bald cypress (Taxodium distichum, Zones 4–9), copper beech (Fagus sylvatica ‘Purpurea’, Zones 4–7), sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua, Zones 5–9), and more.