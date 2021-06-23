Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Alfredo Alvarado

Columbia Basin Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfredo Alvarado, longtime resident of Moses Lake, passed away at his home in the presence of his family on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Freddie, as he was known, was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born on May 29, 1934, in Progreso, Texas, to his parents, Guadalupe and Tomasa Alvarado. In the early ’50s, along with his three siblings, his family moved to Mabton, Washington, where they worked as migrant workers, traveling to California and Texas, and back to Mabton. He married the love of his life, Blanca Platas, in Riverside, California, on Nov. 4, 1961. Shortly thereafter, he became a foreman for the Hops in Mabton, but eventually Freddie and Blanca moved to Moses Lake, Washington, where he became a truck driver. In 1962, they had their first child, David, and in 1967, they had their daughter Lisa.

columbiabasinherald.com
