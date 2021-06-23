Two new officers sworn in to Othello Police Department

OTHELLO — Two new officers have joined the Othello Police Department.

Christian Ochoa and Bryan Jacobsen were sworn in by Othello Mayor Shawn Logan during the June 7 Othello City Council meeting.

Ochoa is a native of Los Angeles, he said, and always knew what he wanted to do.

“I always wanted to be a cop,” he said.

Not in Los Angeles, however. He wanted a different lifestyle for his family, he said. He started his law enforcement career with a job at the Washington State Department of Corrections. He worked at the DOC Airway Heights facility for about three years before joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for about 15 months.

But he still was looking for a smaller agency, he said. He was interested in a job opening in Othello, and came to interview.

“I just fell in love with the community,” he said.

Jacobsen also wanted a smaller agency, he said. He started as a corrections deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, then joined the TCSO as a deputy.

His family has a long history in law enforcement. Both his grandfathers were law enforcement officers and so was a great-grandfather.

“My grandpa was a cop with the city of Tacoma,” he said.

Othello seemed like a better fit than Thurston County or other west side departments, he said.

OPD Chief Phil Schenck said the two officers bring the OPD to a fully-staffed department of 19 officers.

