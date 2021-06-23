Cancel
Stockbridge, MA

Garden Notes: June 23, 2021

By Pam Mastriano, The Republican
 12 days ago
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road presents "Budding Naturalist Caterpillar Walk," on Thursday, July 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Caterpillar Lab is moving in, and while the exhibit halls will be full of their munching critters and offer lots to explore, the real story is the one going on outside in the gardens where these creatures are living out their strange lives in the wild. Join Director of The Caterpillar Lab Sam Jaffe on a walk around BBG's gardens exploring for native caterpillars and other insects. learn how The Caterpillar Lab finds all of their caterpillars, learn about host plants and parasitoids, and get all of the caterpillar finding secrets from one of the foremost caterpillar hunters in the world. This walk is for budding naturalists and their adults. May not be appropriate for the more casually interested young children. Cost $5 members, $12 nonmembers. To register, visit https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/.

