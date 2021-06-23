Cancel
Cell Phones

Galaxy M22 inches closer to the launch date

By Asif S.
SamMobile
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has been working on another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M22. It is largely based on the recently-launched Galaxy A22, so they could share a lot of their specifications. The Galaxy M22 has now received a necessary certification, which means that it is closer than ever to its launch date.

www.sammobile.com
