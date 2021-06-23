Plano ISD board approves $19.6M budget deficit for 2021-22 school year

Trustees in Plano ISD adopted a budget deficit of $19.6 million for the 2021-22 school year during the board's June 22 meeting. General fund revenue is projected to decrease by just over 1% from the 2020-21 budget to $666.5 million. However, expenditures of $497.4 million and a state recapture payment of $187.9 million are expected to lead to the $19.6 million decrease in the district’s balance of operating funds.