Netflix has added a ton of new movies to its library for the month of July, but the streaming service has also announced quite a few films that will be leaving sometime this month. In the interest of prioritizing good movies before they’re gone, we’ve put together a list of the films set to expire within the next 30 days that are most worth checking out. They range from horror-thrillers to animated films to even action blockbusters, but they’re all worth watching for one reason or another.