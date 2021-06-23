Daioni Organic’s RTD Coffee Secures WHSmith Travel Store Listing
Daioni Organic has secured a national listing with WHSmith Travel Stores for its ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee range. The development is part of the brand's strategy to take on incumbent brands in the dairy category by growing sales and expanding distribution. The coffee drinks range will be available in 130 WHSmith stores across the UK, including key flagship outlets at airports and train stations. Variants include Caffe Latte, Skinny Latte, and Double Shot – all with an RRP of £2.49.