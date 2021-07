Everyone and their cousin are getting into hard seltzers. White Claw and Truly might dominate with a combined 70% of that market (via The New York Times), but they have a lot of company. Seeking to snag a share of a quickly growing revenue pie, beer giant Anheuser-Busch puts out at least five seltzers, including Cacti, which also carries the name of celebrity hip-hop artist Travis Scott (via Forbes). Speaking of celebrity seltzers, Gordon Ramsay has his name on cans of Hell's Seltzer, according to Thrillist. And if you thought Sonic was content to focus on drive-in burgers and slushies, then you haven't yet stumbled across Sonic Hard Seltzer in the beer aisle. Even Coca-Cola, the biggest name in soft drinks, got into the game by introducing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer through a partnership with Molson Coors.