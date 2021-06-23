Cockburn’s Releases RTD Can Containing Signature Cocktail

Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon, in collaboration with its distributor Brescome Barton, hosted a cocktail competition at The Charles in Wethersfield on June 8 in celebration of the bourbon’s official launch. Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon is created, produced and owned by a team of Connecticut industry and bar professionals: Justin Morales, Sam Dziecol and David Gilmore. Fourteen local bartenders competed for prizes, using the new brand as the featured spirit in their creations. David Gilmore of Up n’ Down Bourbon and The Hartford Club; Bryce Hardy, Owner, The Charles; and Matthew Blumenfeld, Account Development Manager, Brescome Barton, served as judges, with a top-three winning lineup announced. First-place winner was Suzie Johnson of Taino Prime. Corinne Ferrante of The Blind Pig took second place and the third-place prize went to Abe Rojas of Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar. The only rock and bourbon in distribution in the U.S., Up n’ Down uses honey, figs, bark, orange zest, bitters and rock candy to create its unique flavor profile and has a mash bill of corn 75%, rye 21% and barley malt 4%, making it an official rock and bourbon. It is bottled at 40% ABV/80 proof in East Hartford at Central Connecticut Distillers.