State College, PA

Community Content: ‘Graverobbers’

By Tierra Williams
Onward State
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 25, 2020, was one of the most chilling days this country has seen in my lifetime. A father, a son, a Black father, a Black son, a Black man, was beaten, suffocated, and murdered in broad daylight by the “Boys in Blue”. This was recorded, and America bared witness to a public lynching. This not only sparked a national movement but an awakening in the consciousness of the American people. This inspired new organizations to form around the world and reignited the 3/20 Coalition, a grassroots organization created after the murder of Osaze Osagie by the State College Police Department on March 20, 2019, while attempting to serve a mental health warrant.

onwardstate.com
