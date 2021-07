The Probe – a Mazda MX-6 with an American accent – struggled in the UK when new so today it is rare and offers a slice of 1990s cool from just £2k. Ask someone to draw their ideal of a 1990s sports car and they might well pen a passable sketch of the Ford Probe. No, it wasn’t technically the greatest car in the world to drive, but it endures in the collective memory for the prevailing attribute of simply being cool (and, yes, for its silly name and for being a bit of a flop, too).