Amrut is best known in the U.S. for its whisky, which is famously hyper-aged in the hot and humid Indian climate. In addition to whisky, however, Amrut is also quite the rum producer. In fact, they are the 7th largest rum brand in the world. During our conversation with Assistant Distiller Ashok Chokalingam back in 2018, he told us that Amrut makes its rum from both traditional molasses and also jaggery, a type of sugar common in East Asia made from cane juice. Another distinction for Amrut’s rums is the rate of evaporation which, as with their whisky, stands at a whopping 10 to 12% a year. When we spoke with Chokalingam, we had the chance to sample both Amrut’s Two Indies Rum and their Old Port Deluxe Rum, but we thought they deserved a proper revisit today in 2021.