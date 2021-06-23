Death of 3-year-old Maine boy sparks police investigation

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The death of a Maine toddler has sparked a police investigation, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WGME and WMTW, Maine State Police learned of the toddler’s death about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a family member took the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy to Waldo County General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the news outlets reported.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on the boy but did not release his cause of death, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

