Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

News Channel Nebraska
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.

