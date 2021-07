Chelsea has targeted Erling Haaland as its ideal next striker signing, and rightly so. However, the financial requirements of completing that deal would make even the most frugal of club hierarchies hesitant. Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund is demanding an offer of £150 million to even begin negotiation. This figure is not even including the salary requirement that would be just as massive. Yes, a majority of Chelsea fans want Haaland to be announced—none more so than myself—but it is reasonable for the club to be hesitant and even reluctant considering the money involved.