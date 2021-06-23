The trailer for Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog appears out of nowhere.

It kind of sounds like an odd meeting but it still makes sense to a lot of people since Courage the Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo have a few things in common, the fact that they’re kind of afraid of everything for starters. But it’s also a direction that we haven’t seen Scooby and the gang go in as of yet. When pitted against a swarm of very nasty-looking bugs though it’s enough to think that Velma might be the one that will be the most help in this situation as well as Daphne, since Fred has been kind of a fifth wheel despite being a part of the group for a long time, and Shaggy is, well, he’s Shaggy. That kind of says it all since he’s not really the guy to depend on unless one counts dumb luck and being in the right place at the right time every now and then. But so far the trailer for this event makes it look as though the show might be pretty funny since there is something about Courage that a lot of fans happen to like since for one reason or another he’s been around for a while.