Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sweden's Boliden to invest 40 million euros in Finland's Port of Pori

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden will invest 40 million euros ($48 million) to improve infrastructure at Port of Pori in Finland to boost its smelting operations, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment, which includes construction of a new warehouse and a weighing and sampling facility, aims to improve logistics for Boliden’s Harjavalta smelter, the largest nickel smelter in Europe.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pori#Infrastructure#Swedish#Harjavalta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Finland
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Monday. On Saturday Morrisons greed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain’s fourth-largest grocer at...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

MUFG closes $163 million of financing fo 300 MW in India

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has closed a $163-million, five-year syndicated financing deal for a 300 MW solar plant in India. Developer Azure Power will build the plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The latest transaction marks another milestone for MUFG, as it is the third renewables project...
Businessimdb.com

Finland’s Aurora Studios acquires ‘Tove’ producer Helsinki-filmi

Helsinki-filmi also produced ’Tom Of Finland and ’Heart Of A Lion’. Finland’s Aurora Studios has acquired independent production company Helsinki-filmi, which has credits including Tom Of Finland and Tove. Helsinki-filmi will continue its operations independently while becoming a subsidiary of Aurora. Aleksi Bardy, the majority owner of Helsinki-filmi, will become...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
BusinessShareCast

Grafton Group completes acquisition of Finland's IKH

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton Group announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Isojoen Konehalli and Jokapaikka (IKH). The FTSE 250 company said IKH is one of the largest workwear, personal protective equipment (PPE), tools, spare parts and accessories technical wholesalers and distributors in Finland.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

SoftBank Invests $200 Million In Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange

Brazil’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Mercado Bitcoin raised $200 million from the SoftBank Latin America Fund, Mercado’s parent company 2TM Group announced today. The investment values 2TM Group at $2.1 billion and is SoftBank’s largest capital injection in a Latin America crypto company. Following closely on the tails of SoftBank’s investment...
Businessactionforex.com

Sweden’s In Trouble, And It Has Nothing To Do With Euro 2020

Sweden may be playing for a chance to advance in the Euro 2020, however the futbol team can’t help the current situation on the political pitch. Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven has resigned after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament. Talks will begin shortly to try and form a new government. If a new government can’t be formed after 4 attempts, snap elections will be held. Lofven felt this was the best decision for the country, as he felt a majority of the country did not want snap elections, especially with the possibility of an increase in coronavirus cases moving into the fall. Still, as of July 1st, Sweden will remove restrictions on restaurants and bars, allow 3,000 spectators in outdoor areas, and allow US tourists to visit the country.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in a mRNA vaccines facility

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) will invest about 400 million euros ($476.4 million) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines. The French drug giant and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) surprised investors...
BusinessTechCrunch

Zomato’s $100 million investment to turn Grofers into a unicorn

The proposed investment values Grofers, which counts SoftBank as its largest investor, at over $1 billion. (Indian regulator, the Competition Commission of India, needs to approve the investment.) Zomato’s proposed investment is part of a broader round, in which others including Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 are expected to chip in some capital. Zomato said it had no comment.
Lifestylechatsports.com

South Sweden to north London: Eidevall's story

Some 65 kilometres inland on the southern tip of Sweden sits Hoor, a small town of around 15,000 inhabitants. It's a quiet area, and the prevailing silence is broken only a handful of times a day when large commuter trains transport workers from Kristiansand, one of the region's big cities, to Copenhagen, in the neighbouring Denmark.
Soccernewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Sweden coach’s quiet style pays off at Euro 2020

Unbeaten and underestimated Sweden has quietly progressed into the round of 16 at the European Championship with a coach who says he no longer yells at players because it doesn’t make them better. The Swedes will next face Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Glasgow. Sweden coach Janne Andersson...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

BASF is investing 1.6 billion euros in the world’s largest wind farm

BASF and Vattenfall have signed a contract according to which the German chemical company will take over 49.5 percent of Vattenfall’s future offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ). Including the contribution to the construction of the wind farm, the business will cost BASF around 1.6 billion euros. When the...
BusinessSpaceNews.com

Seraphim Capital’s investment trust details $250 million public listing

TAMPA, Fla. — Space startup investor Seraphim Capital’s investment trust aims to raise up to 180 million British pounds ($250 million) by listing shares on the London Stock Exchange. The initial public offer (IPO) for retail investors will close July 9 at the latest, Seraphim Space Investment Trust said June...