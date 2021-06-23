Cancel
Pitbull to launch I Feel Good tour with Iggy Azaela in August

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitbull feels good — and he wants you to feel good too. That’s why he’s bringing his upbeat anthems to stages across North America starting this summer. Pitbull’s I Feel Good Tour kicks off August 20 in Clarkston, Michigan, and is scheduled to wrap up October 13 in Tampa, Florida. Iggy Azalea will join him as a special guest.

