AC Milan in talks to sign Chelsea trio after Fikayo Tomori transfer

The transfer window has been open for exactly two weeks and there has been little movement coming from the market’s biggest spenders last summer. Chelsea has only announced a few minor transactions as other Premier League clubs—for example, Leicester City—work tirelessly to bring in new talent. The Blues have confirmed a few departures on contract expiry, as well as extensions to a few important individuals. Thomas Tuchel’s contract was extended, Chelsea picked up a one-year option in Thiago Silva’s deal and most surprisingly, Olivier Giroud was inked for yet another season at Stamford Bridge.