Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

AC Milan in talks to sign Chelsea trio after Fikayo Tomori transfer

By Gabe Henderson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer window has been open for exactly two weeks and there has been little movement coming from the market’s biggest spenders last summer. Chelsea has only announced a few minor transactions as other Premier League clubs—for example, Leicester City—work tirelessly to bring in new talent. The Blues have confirmed a few departures on contract expiry, as well as extensions to a few important individuals. Thomas Tuchel’s contract was extended, Chelsea picked up a one-year option in Thiago Silva’s deal and most surprisingly, Olivier Giroud was inked for yet another season at Stamford Bridge.

theprideoflondon.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

104K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fikayo Tomori
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Italians#English#Serie A#The Champions League#Atletico Madrid#French#Ajax#Ucl#Moroccan#Granovskaia And Co#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
AFC Ajax
News Break
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal compete with Roma, AC Milan for wantaway Sabitzer

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austria international is about to enter the final year of his contract with little progress made over a new deal. BILD says RBL are now prepared to sell and willing to accept offers below their original €50m valuation. AS Roma,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu completes shock move to arch-rivals Inter on a free transfer - becoming the 39th player to cross the divide - after Turkey star was linked to Manchester United and Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu has completed his shock move from AC Milan to Inter Milan and has signed a three-year deal with the Serie A champions. The 27-year-old Turkish international midfielder moves on a free transfer having failed to agree new terms with Stefano Pioli's side. Calhanoglu was a key component of...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Giroud chooses to leave Chelsea for AC Milan

Olivier Giroud has reportedly decided to leave Chelsea for AC Milan. Chelsea activated a clause to extend Giroud's contract for another season to ensure they wouldn't lose him for free this summer. The Blues are still willing to sell the veteran striker. Sky Italia says Giroud prefers a move to...
SoccerTribal Football

Departing AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu: I'm going to Inter Milan

Departing AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says he'll be signing for Inter Milan on Tuesday. The Turkey international comes off contract at the end of June. AC Milan had offered a new contract worth €4m a season, but Inter tabled a three-year deal to June 2024 worth €5m plus €1m in bonuses per season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Kessie remains a target for Arsenal

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie remains a target for Arsenal. Indeed, Gazzetta dello Sport says Arsenal are leading the race for Kessie. Milan could be forced into selling Kessie this summer. Talks with the player have stalled over a new deal and the Serie A side could cash in. A...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto interesting AC Milan and Inter Milan

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is interesting AC Milan and Inter Milan. Sport says Milan and Inter have shown an interest in the stopper, who previously played for Fiorentina and Juventus before moving to Valencia. Barça would be willing to sell or listen to player exchange offers. Neto has a good reputation...
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus challenging AC Milan for Brazilian talent

Juventus has been named as one of the suitors for young Santos and Brazilian attacker, Kaio Jorge. The 19-year-old is the latest top star to emerge from the Brazilian club that developed Neymar. He has been in fine form for them, but his current deal runs out in December and...