Metallica tribute album, featuring Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara & 51 other artists, due September 10
We finally have a release date for that Metallica tribute album that will feature Miley Cyrus‘ version of “Nothing Else Matters.”. The Metallica Blacklist is due September 10, and focuses on the songs on Metallica’s biggest album: Their 1991 self-titled project known as “The Black Album.” But rather than having 12 artists interpreting the album’s 12 songs, 53 artists have all offered versions of their favorite tracks on the album. So in addition to Miley’s take on “Nothing Else Matters,” there are 11 other versions of the song by 11 other artists.www.illinoisnewsnow.com