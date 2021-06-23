Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica tribute album, featuring Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara & 51 other artists, due September 10

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally have a release date for that Metallica tribute album that will feature Miley Cyrus‘ version of “Nothing Else Matters.”. The Metallica Blacklist is due September 10, and focuses on the songs on Metallica’s biggest album: Their 1991 self-titled project known as “The Black Album.” But rather than having 12 artists interpreting the album’s 12 songs, 53 artists have all offered versions of their favorite tracks on the album. So in addition to Miley’s take on “Nothing Else Matters,” there are 11 other versions of the song by 11 other artists.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
J Balvin
Person
Juanes
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Colombian#Americana#Happy Hippie Foundation#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Peoria, IL955glo.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
MusicNME

Metallica announce special reissue of ‘The Black Album’ and star-studded covers album

Metallica have announced a special pair of releases to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of their album ‘Metallica’, AKA ‘The Black Album’. The long-running band’s self-titled fifth studio album was released in August 1991 and featured such songs as ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘The Unforgiven’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’. ‘The Black Album’...
Musictheprp.com

Metallica Announce ‘The Black Album’ Deluxe Box Set & Companion Covers Album “The Metallica Blacklist”, Hear Miley Cyrus, Elton John And More Cover “Nothing Else Matters”

Metallica‘s landmark 1991 self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) will be receiving a special remastered expanded release on September 10th. The original studio version of that album has gone on to attain 16x multi-platinum status in the United States alone and spawned several of the band’s most popular singles, including the platinum-certified “Enter Sandman” and the gold-certified “Nothing Else Matters“.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Musicsportswar.com

Black Album 30th anniv reissue w/tributes by other artists w/53 total songs

7 versions of Enter the Sandbag....er....Sandman...multiples of most songs, by a wide array of artists, from Corey Taylor and Volbeat in metal to country artists Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton doing their versions of Nothing Else Matters. All kinds of goodies in the package....won't be cheap...but proceeds go to Metallica's...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Juanes & JBalvin Take Part in Historical 'Black Album' Covers By Metallica

Hey Latin lovers, it's K Marie, A white girl in a Hispanic world! Did you hear about the new monumental Black Album, Metallica's Black List covers compilation? Holy moly, this is so good! It's an album that features 53 cover songs by a number of acts. And its not just artists like Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers taking part in it. But also incredible Latin artists like Juanes, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, José Madero, Ha-ash, and Rodrigo y Gabriela. The release of their 1991 self-titled LP, with also the compilation, will both be released on.
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Metallica celebrates ‘Black Album’ with special box set, plus songs featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Phoebe Bridgers

Metallica plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1991 self-titled fifth album, known as “The Black Album,” by releasing a special box set that includes a remastered version of the Bay Area band’s first No. 1 charting release in multiple formats, a selection of live recordings and DVDs, hardcover book, lyric sheets and various other ephemera from the blockbuster era.
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" with a special reissue of the record and the "Metallica Blacklist" album that features 53 artists. We were sent the following details:. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy