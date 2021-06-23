Actually Useful LA To Vegas High Speed Rail-Line Project Delayed Until 2022. Of Course.

(Los Angeles, CA) — Plans to put a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas are being put on hold until 2022. Brightline, the private company behind the creation, says the delay is due to funding. The private rail firm’s CEO appeared before Congress last month to ask lawmakers to consider a public-private partnership, saying it expects to serve eleven-million riders annually. The company is asking for access to federal funds to help cover the eight-billion-dollar cost explaining they won’t be able to build the high-speed rail “without some private investment.” But the epic waste of the high-speed train to nowhere- at hundreds of billions of your tax dollars- is still being built.