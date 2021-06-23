Daniel Boddam Studio, Australia: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2021
Daniel Boddam Studio’s latest work, Villa Carlo, embodies the practice’s ethos of combining calm, wellbeing and a ‘pursuit of simplicity’. With work spanning architecture and furniture design, Boddam set up his studio in Sydney in 2013. Being an architect, and appreciating design, runs in his family. One of his earliest memories is ‘of playing hide-and-seek inside a “Willow Chair” by Charles Rennie Mackintosh,’ he recalls. ‘From the earliest age I’ve been surrounded by architecture and design. It was learning by osmosis, until I undertook my architecture studies at the University of Sydney. My sense of curiosity has always been there.’www.wallpaper.com