Tennessee State

Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that's expected to open on the school's main campus this fall. The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. A starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000, the school said in a news release.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

