Houston, TX

Mayor Sylvester Turner is all in on turning Houston into a Multimodal City

Jason Martinez
 9 days ago

Snapwire/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX — Mayor Turner is all in on building a more walkable and bikeable city. The mayor states that Houston is a Destination City, therefore the city must be easy to walk and bike around. The office will try to change roadway domination to a more balanced infrastructure.

The mayor states that the more road built for cars, the fewer destination spaces will it be. Then, he said, “Houston’s future is a Destination City—a destination for residents and visitors from across the country and all over the world. A place where people want to live, want to do business, want to visit and see what it’s all about.”

“Houston will be a Multimodal City,” stated Turner. "The people of the city will be able to choose whichever form of transportation they wish. They may use their car, ride a bus, bike and walk to their destination. The city will provide them with better infrastructure for any type of transport in the future."

The city is even already in talks with Texas Central on a High-Speed Train Project. The train is able to carry passengers from Houston to Dallas in only 90 minutes. The mayor has also discussed the future of Houston with the U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg with a very positive outcome.

The Houston office is holding programs in restaurants and bars to maximize spaces. The officials are allowing restaurants to convert 50% of their unused parking spaces to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also allow the city to close off certain blocks of Main Street to be used for restaurants and bars to serve their customers.

