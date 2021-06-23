Cancel
Radio 4's muddled Joni Mitchell tribute left me feeling a little blue

By Charlotte Runcie
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Sweet melodies, lyrical poetry and heartsore tenderness swirled in Blue: Pain and Pleasure (Radio 4, Thursday), marking 50 years since the release of Joni Mitchell's greatest album. The presenter, the singer-songwriter Laura Marling, grew up with Mitchell's music. But it was as a young adult, driving alone through America on...

www.telegraph.co.uk
California, PAforeveraltoona.com

Joni Mitchell 6/22/21

In celebration of today’s (June 22nd) 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell‘s watershed 1971 Blue album, Mitchell has released a special digital five-track collection, titled Blue 50 – Demos & Outtakes. The new EP includes a demo for Blue’s “California” and an early version of the album’s “A Case Of You,” with alternate lyrics from those heard on the final album.
MusicGuitar Player

Joni Mitchell's Blue Album Celebrates 50th Anniversary

June 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s self-produced Blue album. Recently ranked third in Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time this 1971 acoustic classic is well-regarded for its use of alternative guitar tunings and was inspired by the Canadian star’s troubled relationships with fellow singer-songwriters Graham Nash and James Taylor.
Celebritiesguitar.com

Joni Mitchell celebrates 50 years of Blue with two new releases

Joni Mitchell has announced two new releases to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her seminal LP Blue, which will turn exactly half a century old tomorrow, being released on 22 June 1971. A statement notes that the two releases offer “different perspectives on one of the greatest albums ever made...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Joni Mitchell says people were "afraid" of her classic album Blue

Joni Mitchell has given a rare interview, looking back on the legacy of her classic album Blue, which turns 50 this week. Originally released in 1971, the LP was the singer-songwriter's fourth album and its introspective lyricism and sparse production has inspired numerous others to follow in Mitchell's footsteps, from Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
MusicKTLO

Joni Mitchell's 1971 confessional masterpiece 'Blue' was released 50 years ago today

Today, June 22, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Joni Mitchell‘s fourth studio album, Blue, which is widely regarded as the Canadian singer/songwriter’s masterpiece. The sparsely arranged collection found Mitchell accompanying herself on guitar, piano and Appalachian dulcimer as she opened up about her volatile love life and...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joni Mitchell continues Archives series with ‘Vol 2’

Set is part of Mitchell’s Archive Series and 50th anniversary celebration. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s masterpiece Blue, Joni Mitchell Archives is releasing several new collections that offer different perspectives on one of the greatest albums ever made and the inspired period of creativity that made it possible.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell Are Dear Friends

As Joni Mitchell -- and the world -- celebrates the 50th anniversary of her beloved album Blue, fans may wonder what the singer-songwriter is up to today. A recent article in The Los Angeles Times, "Joni Mitchell opens up to Cameron Crowe about singing again, lost loves and 50 years of 'Blue' " offers some fascinating insight. It turns out that Mitchell is jamming in Bel-Air with some of today's hottest musicians... including Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, who counts the esteemed Mitchell as a close friend.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘Better than the Beatles’: James Taylor, Elton John, Haim and more break down Joni’s ‘Blue’

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” we asked 10 top artists — some legendary friends and peers of Mitchell’s, some her musical progeny — to each choose a song from the landmark album and explain what it meant to them, why it pierced their hearts and minds. We’ve arranged their billets-doux in the running order of the album if you want to drop the needle and listen along.
Celebritiesklcc.org

Her Kind Of Blue: Joni Mitchell's Masterpiece At 50

I imagine Joni getting ready, again, to explain that masterpiece. She unwraps a pack of smokes. What happened when Joni Mitchell made Blue? Accounts abound of the recording sessions at the studio owned by A&M Records on North LaBrea Avenue in Hollywood in January 1971, and of the months before, when Mitchell started sharing the songs she'd lay down in that room, saying, hey, listen to this in the hours after the canyon parties wound down; and of the time before that, when she wandered from Greek hippie communes to Paris hotel rooms collecting the sex and laughs and loneliness from which the songs would come. But the creative process is as mundane as it is miraculous. It's dribs and drabs and then a rush and then back to staring at the ceiling, wondering if the rush will come back. Blue is an album about working through something — a heartache, people say. But it's just as much a document of the process of sharing that heartache, an inquiry into personal storytelling itself. Until Blue, Mitchell was getting there, but she hadn't wholly figured out what she alone could say. That's because what each person alone can say is, in its pure state, incommunicable. Stories are what get left behind as their tellers keep living and evolving. They're always inconclusive.
MusicThe Guardian

A love letter to Joni Mitchell’s Blue

I’ve known this album for only 20 of its 50 years, but it has seen me from childhood to adulthood, and its genius only grows. “I couldn’t look at people without weeping,” Joni Mitchell said, about the time she wrote Blue, her best-loved album, which is 50 years old today. Like every aspiring literary sad girl, I know Blue by heart, though I have loved it for only 20 of its 50 years. I haven’t been to California, either, nor did I live through the sexual revolution, or know the pain of giving up a child for adoption. Yet this album has seen me from childhood through to adulthood; its essence has fused with my own.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Joni Mitchell feels all your love for 'Blue': '50 years later, people finally get it'

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album. The latest post on the Canadian musician's Instagram page, which is managed by her team and usually refers to Mitchell in the third person, features a video of the Grammy winner reflecting on the warm reception for "Blue" in recent weeks.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Joni Mitchell Remembers Male Backlash to "Blue" in Rare Interview

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s masterful Blue, and to mark the occasion, the legendary singer-songwriter — who has largely shied away from doing press in recent years — sat for a rare interview with Cameron Crowe for the Los Angeles Times to discuss the album’s legacy.