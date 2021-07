The Cleveland Indians have a few holes these free agent vets can fill. The Indians have a few holes they still need to fill. Guys like Bobby Bradley and Bradley Zimmer have come back down to Earth, and the starting pitching has been so-so. The starting pitching has been so-so due to the constant stream of injuries though, it’s not like they have an issue with the top of the rotation, they just have an issue with the top of the rotation being healthy. The Tribe needs some help in the rotation and the lineup, and these veteran free agents could help with that.