Bergen County, NJ

Many reluctant police in NJ are changing their minds about wearing body cameras. Here's why

New Jersey Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia first brought body cameras to his 22-officer department about four years ago, the officers were less than thrilled. But Imbruglia had his reasons. Internal affairs complaints had risen, and the chief heard that bodycam recordings can often clear police of false accusations. Officers still...

www.njherald.com
