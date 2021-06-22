Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Reimagined interactive art exhibit featured in Fortlandia coming to Butler Hike and Bike Trail

KVUE
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trail Foundation will unveil "territories." Friday, June 25 at Lakeshore Park in Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

www.kvue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Art Exhibit#Interactive Art#The Trail Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Walnut Creek, CAkkdv.com

Valley Art Gallery Announces a New Exhibition Featuring Dee Tivenan

Our new spring selection of artwork has been augmented by the paintings of Dee Tivenan, our featured artist. Her series, titled “Layers of the Heart” is dedicated to Dorothy Gerson who recently died a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. Dorothy was caring, empathic and devoted her life to helping others. She also was an avid art collector. Many of these paintings are quiet, symbolizing both grief and hope.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Cultural Center to feature area quilts and annual art guild exhibit for July

Two new exhibits will be on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in July. Jasper Community Arts, with support from Matrix Integration, announced the 53rd Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit will be featured beginning July 1. The exhibit includes work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well known in the area, in a variety of mediums. The exhibit will be on display from July 1 – August 20, 2021.
West Bend, WIseehafernews.com

Rahr-West Art Museum to Host New Exhibit Featuring Furniture

The Rahr-West Art Museum has announced the next exhibit that will open for viewing. “The Manitowoc Cabinet” is a commissioned studio art furniture piece, created in 2018 by local artists Patrick Burke (Woodcarving), David Carpenter (Still Life Art) and the furniture making couple Randy Sahli (Cabinetmaking) and Julie Gunderson (Finishing) for the collection of the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.
Astoria, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Art loft features frames in new exhibit

ASTORIA — The Astoria Art Loft will host an exhibit featuring picture frames from Thursday to July 22 at the loft, 106 3rd St. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 10. Michael Bruhn, a local framer, will host a presentation during the event. A video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “The History of Frames,” will also be available for attendees to watch.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

MacRostie Art Center to feature Bemidji artist Blair Treuer in July exhibitions

Treuer describes herself as a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. While she has enjoyed and played with many forms of artistic expression throughout her life, she has only recently become active in the art world. Her pieces have been featured in over two dozen exhibitions, including four solo shows, and have received awards or recognition in multiple juried exhibitions, a release said.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Ken Krantz Art Exhibit

Celebrate the life & works of local artist & architect, Ken Krantz. See paintings & drawings of local scenes & scenes from abroad.
New Bedford, MAHerald News

Art Beat: Groundworks' exhibit, 'Character' features varied works

“...I found myself in a place that I’ve never been. A place that I thought I’d never be. There’s people looking back at me.” The Avett Brothers. The pandemic disrupted the art world in difficult and long lasting ways, as galleries were shuttered, museums rethought ways in which to engage viewers in new ways that included social distancing and art by appointment, and virtual exhibitions became an unexpected norm.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Art Exhibit on Display

* A must see Exhibit of Landscape Art is presently on display at the Willmar Education & Arts Center in Willmar. * The Artist is our own home grown Roger Nelson (Willmar grad, 1963). Roger recently returned from New York City where he lived for many years as an established artist.
Alliance, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

New Exhibit at Carnegie Arts Center

Carnegie Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of our new exhibit “From the Earth” in the Garwood and Skala galleries featuring two local artists. The exhibit will be on display from June 29th to August 7th. The show features Rod Clause from Gering, NE and Ray Schleyer of Alliance, NE. Rodney Clause was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1957 and remained here in the valley until the journey of formal education began in 1992. After 9 years of college and living in Colorado for several years, Clause decided to come home to continue his artwork with the opening of the “Der Topfer Gallery and Studio in Scottsbluff NE. Clause’s work is definitely not staying in the lines. Explosion of colors, textures and the combination of organic, geomantic, and abstract elements help to create a unique piece of art. Rod’s formal Education includes BA in Studio Art, BS in Art Education and MFA in Sculpture with a Minor in Ceramics. Other “education” came from working in Bronze foundries, teaching at community centers, public school systems, local community colleges and Chadron State College.
wwnytv.com

Flight of Fantasy Art Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Arts Council is excited to announce the opening of Flights of Fancy on June 25! Join us in this feature show of all things whimsical, mythical and make-believe! This art exhibit features work that presents ideas, subjects and themes that are fantastical, otherworldly and whimsical – but lift the spirits and delight your senses. While the opening will be virtual, you can check out the exhibit in person until July 23 at the Dulles State Office Building (317 Washington Street, Watertown), during weekday business hours and Saturdays, and online at nnyart.org.
Visual ArtPalm Beach Interactive

Art of the Phoenix exhibit features works by youths navigating trauma

A new exhibit at the Armory Art Centershowcases works from young people who use art in their journey to heal from past trauma. Brian Wood, the Armory's counseling instructor, has led Art of the Phoenix since he began working for the organization in 2015. The project started in partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches and expanded to include youth and teens from Place of Hope, Boys Town, Legal Aid Society and Childnet.
Leland, MItraverseticker.com

Garden Tour & Art of the Garden Exhibit

The Little Garden Club invites you to visit 6 inspiring gardens in & around Leland from 11am-5pm. Each garden showcases a variety of garden styles with unique features & environments encompassing a charming home. Tickets available from club members & local garden centers & shops. Tickets will also be available at each garden site & at the Old Art Building on the day of the tour. In addition, the Art of the Garden Exhibit & Sale will be held at the Old Art Building in Leland in collaboration with the Leelanau Community Cultural Center. The exhibit will open at 11am on June 24, & continue throughout the weekend from 11am-5pm. All proceeds from ticket sales and a percentage of the art sales benefit the Little Garden Club's grant program supporting public garden beautification & plant education projects.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Barn Art Initiative Exhibit

BARN ART INITIATIVE - LOCATIONS / ARTISTS. 1. Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick. Artists: Becky Borlan, Matt Mercer, Alexander Rudd. 4. Arnoldstown Barn, 1304 Arnoldstown Road Jefferson. Artist: Julie Maynard. 5. South Mountain Creamery, 8305 Bolivar Road, Middletown. Artist: Elliott Hamilton. 6. Sheridan’s Way, 15050...
Alamance, NCTimes-News

Alamance Arts exhibit to feature Frank DiMauro

GRAHAM — Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham, has announced the mixed media exhibition of Frank DiMauro, titled "The XI Stations: The Passion According to Mother Nature." According to the press release from Alamance Arts, this exhibit was inspired by the Stations of the Cross, or the Way of the Cross, also known as the Way of Sorrows. It refers to a series of iconographic depictions of Jesus on the day of his crucifixion and accompanying prayers.
Museumsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

New Art Exhibit comes to 6th Cavalry Museum

Ridgeland High School’s Art Department has partnered again with the 6th Cavalry Museum to produce a unique exhibit of student artwork to display at the museum. This year marks the fifth time for such a collaboration. End of World War II in Europe was the theme selected. A gift was...
Papillion, NEOmaha.com

Rhea featured in library exhibition

This July, Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library Gallery features artwork by members of the Bellevue Artists Association, including acclaimed Papillion artist Albert Rhea. The ubiquitous Rhea is a force of nature in the area’s art scene, whether as a sculptor-painter-photographer or a promoter of the work of the Papillion Arts Council, Bellevue Arts Association, Nebraska Artists Supporting the Arts and Omaha Artists, Inc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy