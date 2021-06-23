Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bruno Fernandes needs to shine even if he’s not Portugal’s Euro 2020 star

By Melissa Reddy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXRhm_0ackG0M600

“The coach told me: ‘you have to let him do everything, or you get nothing. He is great, but he must be the star.’”

This conversation with a backroom staffer of a top Premier League club was relayed by a representative of a Germany starter when Manchester United had a free pass at Bruno Fernandes in the winter of 2019.

It was a widely held view in England that the 26-year-old was an exceptional talent - Jürgen Klopp had told him as much after a pre-season friendly in the US and Mauricio Pochettino seriously considered him for Tottenham - but one whose gifts glow most in the spotlight.

Teams with a gigantic focus on the collective structure, such as Liverpool, Manchester City and to a slightly lesser degree Spurs, swerved the opportunity to recruit Fernandes.

Their assessment was not that he was individualistic - and his talismanic performances for United have proven him to be a superb reference point that pulls the best out of his team-mates - but they noted that his strengths meant that he required central billing.

But Fernandes thrives on responsibility, in operating as his side's creative hub, taking ownership of deadball situations and being the decisive edge.

The sizeable reduction of this in his role for Portugal , in light of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota, has significantly hampered his influence at the European Championships.

Fernandes has painfully been a passenger at the tournament, anonymous against both Hungary and Germany.

While all Portugal’s attackers were laboured in the opener and required a slice of fortune plus the record-breaking antics of Ronaldo to steer them past Marco Rossi’s men, there were improved offensive contributions in the 4-2 defeat to the three-time European champions.

Fernandes was the exception, with his display depreciating. United’s main man managed just 30 passes against Hungary, with a solitary shot on target. Those figures dwindled further when he lined up against Germany, with 28 passes and no attempt to trouble the Manuel Neuer.

Portugal have netted five goals in the showpiece, with the playmaker instructive in none of them.

It cannot be due to an inability to operate with a stellar cast, given the presence of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and co at Old Trafford. In a season and a half for the club, he has delivered a staggering 45 goal contributions in 51 Premier League matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwGUg_0ackG0M600

There is the obvious need to tweak his game given that Ronaldo, who is just two successful efforts shy of equalling Ali Daei's international record of 109 goals, is the focal point through which everything funnels for the Selecao.

As Jose Mourinho emphasised, Portugal are desperate for him to turn up against France and to start impacting their chances at the tournament. Rafa Silva and Renato Sanches have offered heaps more in cameo roles and given the exacting demands Fernandes places on himself, he will be the first to expect better.

“The only important thing here is to help the team whatever way I can do that and, if I can help them with the goals inside or outside of the penalty box, I will be happy,” he has analysed. “Our goal is to help the national team to win and I’m no exception.”

It’s time for those words to be translated into action.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Rafa Silva
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Spurs#European#Selecao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Graeme Souness blasts Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes for his 'nonsense' in Portugal's defeat by Germany and insists 'he would not have lasted more than five minutes in my dressing room'

Graeme Souness insisted Bruno Fernandes 'would not last five minutes' in his dressing room and slammed the Manchester United star's 'nonsense' antics. Fernandes has struggled to recapture his club form on the international stage in Portugal's two Euro 2020 games and he cut a frustrated figure during their 4-2 defeat by Germany on Saturday.
Soccergoal.com

Keane labels Portugal star Felix 'imposter' after Euro 2020 elimination

The former Man Utd star took aim at the Atletico Madrid man as well as team-mate Bruno Fernandes. Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has taken aim at both Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes, labelling the Atletico Madrid man an "imposter" after Portugal's loss to Belgium on Sunday. Felix, Fernandes...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch but not playing': Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United star has been ANONYMOUS for Portugal at Euro 2020... but hopes midfielder will 'turn up' against France in Group of Death

Bruno Fernandes has not shown up for Portugal at Euro 2020 despite his 'incredible potential', according to compatriot Jose Mourinho. The Manchester United star has managed just 58 passes altogether in their opening Group F win against Hungary before their subsequent 4-2 defeat by Germany, and has struck just one shot on target.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Ex-Ireland striker makes ‘disinterested’ claim about Bruno Fernandes

“I’ve not a seen a performance like that for a long time in an international line-up.”. Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised for his performance against Germany over the weekend and Tony Cascarino is the latest pundit to have his say on the Portuguese midfielder. Portugal suffered a 4-2 defeat...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mourinho unhappy with Man Utd star Fernandes: You need to turn up!

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes he's not been good enough for Portugal at the Euros. Fernandes managed just 58 passes in total in their opening Group F win against Hungary and subsequent 4-2 defeat by Germany, and has struck just one shot on target.
Soccer90min.com

Jose Mourinho criticises Bruno Fernandes' performances at Euro 2020

Jose Mourinho has criticised Bruno Fernandes for not delivering the same performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 as he has been doing for Manchester United for the past 18 months. Fernandes has revolutionised United since arriving in Manchester in January 2020, finishing his first full season with a remarkable 28...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Roy Keane is NOT surprised to see Portugal drop Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes for crunch Euro 2020 clash with Belgium... as Ian Wright says the playmaker has 'no energy' after gruelling Old Trafford campaign

Roy Keane has lambasted Bruno Fernandes' performances for Portugal at Euro 2020, saying he isn't surprised that the Manchester United star has dropped to the bench for the round-of-16 clash with Belgium. Fernandes has struggled to replicate his Old Trafford form for his country at the tournament, and has been...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 – Who is Bruno Fernandes's wife and does he have kids?

Bruno Fernandes is hoping for his first taste of international glory at this summer's European Championship. The Manchester United man is a key member of Portugal's Euro 2020 squad, as the reigning European champions seek another trophy. The 26-year-old only made his debut for the national team the year after...
SoccerYardbarker

“No surprise” – Roy Keane agrees with Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes snub

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a stellar campaign for Manchester United but struggled in Portugal’s first two games in this summer’s European Championships, which led to being dropped by manager Fernando Santo. The midfielder was visibly tired in Manchester United’s final few games of the season but despite a busy schedule, the...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed as 'a great champion of football' by Ali Daei after equalling the former Iran player's international goal record for Portugal and insists he is 'honoured' the Juventus star is set to beat his landmark tally

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as 'a great champion of football' after equalling the international goal record for Portugal - by the man who set the landmark. Former Iran forward Ali Daei sung the Juventus star's praises after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with France in their final Euro 2020 group stage game, which put him level with his tally of 109 strikes.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Romelu Lukaku can still catch Cristiano Ronaldo as Euro 2020's top scorer after Belgium knocked out Portugal with both needing rough treatment from opposition defenders to stop them

Given the damage both players are capable of inflicting, you could hardly blame Belgium and Portugal for doing whatever it took to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku quiet. Presented with an opportunity to leave one on Ronaldo in the first half, Thomas Meunier produced a body slam straight out...