NBSO musicians featured at free Sonata Saturdays at The Drawing Room

NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Symphony Orchestra (NBSO) in partnership with The Drawing Room will bring free music to the New Bedford Seaport District this summer. As part of the Summer in the Seaport campaign, NBSO musicians will perform on the front porch of The Drawing Room at 36 N. Water Street from 4-6 pm, on the fourth Saturday of June, July, August, and September. Summer in the Seaport is a campaign to help locals and tourists explore New Bedford’s vibrant culture from Memorial Day through Labor Day.