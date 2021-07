Defqon.1 At Home connected Weekend Warriors from 115 countries and made for an epic celebration for its second year running. Defqon.1 At Home has come and gone for the second year in a row – and hopefully the last before fans get to reunite in person. Over the course of four days, Q-dance took fans from all over the world on a creative, mind-blowing journey through hard dance music from The Gathering to the Closing Ceremony on their newly minted Q-dance Network. Of course, fans also got to experience the traditional Power Hour, but this was presented in the format of “the worst film ever,” and they also featured the Warrior Workout and a number of Zoom rooms as well.