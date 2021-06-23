Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession

With movies like "Let's Go to Prison" and the '80s classic "Ernest Goes to Jail," some people assume time behind bars is nothing more than a rent-free escape from the realities of life. That, however, is far from the truth. Yes, prisoners get three meals a day, but likely not on the schedule you might assume. In most prisons, breakfast is served somewhere between 4 and 5 a.m., reports Prison Fellowship, and when lights out isn't until 11, not much sleep is gained in the overnight hours.