Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is taking a look at Chris Watts' life behind bars and the relationships he's developed since confessing to the murder of his wife and two daughters. Debuting on Friday, June 25, Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts features new interviews with Christa Richello. According to press materials for the project, she has "developed a close and intimate relationship" with Chris and cellmate Dylan Tallman after she met Chris by sending him fan letters in prison. In a preview clip exclusive to E! News, which is above, Christa explains why she was drawn to the case. The 42-year-old clinical psychologist is now engaged to Dylan after he responded to Christa's letter on Chris'...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Murder#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Chris Watts: Prison psychologist develops ‘intimate’ relationship with wife & child killer

A former prison psychologist says she has developed a close friendship with convicted wife and child killer, Chris Watts. According to a clip of the upcoming Lifetime show, “Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts,” Christa Richello began writing “fan letters” to Watts after his 2018 conviction of murdering his wife Shanaan, their children, Celeste and Bella, and their unborn son, Nico.
Moviesnickiswift.com

What Chris Watts' Life Is Like In Prison

With movies like "Let's Go to Prison" and the '80s classic "Ernest Goes to Jail," some people assume time behind bars is nothing more than a rent-free escape from the realities of life. That, however, is far from the truth. Yes, prisoners get three meals a day, but likely not on the schedule you might assume. In most prisons, breakfast is served somewhere between 4 and 5 a.m., reports Prison Fellowship, and when lights out isn't until 11, not much sleep is gained in the overnight hours.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Friday: NC murderer Chris Watts the topic of new Lifetime show

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Sheryl Underwood hosts this awards show, which recognizes excellence in daytime television. 20/20: Notorious Ghislaine Maxwell (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode looks at Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of allegedly aiding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls. The program explores her wealthy upbringing, growing up in one of the richest families in England as the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, as well as how she came to know Epstein and details about her alleged role in Epstein’s crimes. The show includes footage of an interview with Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, who believes that his sister, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is innocent.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Cellmate Secrets': Get a Sneak Peek at Chris Watts' Life Behind Bars (Exclusive)

Lifetime’s true-crime docuseries, Cellmate Secrets, is back with an all-new episode focused on Chris Watts, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and their two daughters and sentenced to five life sentences without parole. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at his life behind bars and his relationship with clinical psychologist Christa Richello.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

Chris Watts 'would daydream' about killing Shanann Watts before horrific murders, prison pen-pal claims in doc

Cherlyn Cadle didn’t know what to expect when she received a letter from Chris Watts. The author spoke out in Lifetime’s new docuseries titled "Cellmate Secrets," which explores famous true-crime cases from the perspective of former friends, prison guards, cellmates and lovers. Narrated by Angie Harmon, Friday’s episode focuses on the Watts family murders, which took place in 2018.
Trouble RelationshipRadar Online.com

Wendy William’s Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Unbothered After Photos Leak Of Him Hanging With ‘Mistress’ Who Broke Up His Marriage

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living his best life and unfazed by photos leaking of his alleged mistress and love child. 48-year-old Kevin shared a selfie on social media which showed him sporting a little smirk while running errands near his home. Article continues below advertisement. Wendy’s ex doesn’t...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Actor Frank Bonner Dies Following Battle With Lewy Body Dementia

The former 'WKRP in Cincinnati' actor has recently passed away at the age of 79 after suffering from complications amid his struggle with Lewy body dementia. AceShowbiz - Actor and director Frank Bonner has died at the age of 79. The star, real name Frank Boers Jr., passed away on...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy